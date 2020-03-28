Axa Lowers Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.68% of LTC Properties worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in LTC Properties by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in LTC Properties by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

