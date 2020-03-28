Axa Purchases 2,926 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Axa lifted its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in AON were worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 7.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 39.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 173,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $165.42 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.80.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.90.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

