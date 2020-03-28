Axa Purchases 3,244 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Axa raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

NYSE PH opened at $121.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.