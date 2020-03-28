Axa Purchases 33,498 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Axa lifted its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.23% of Amedisys worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Amedisys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Amedisys by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amedisys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $166.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.89. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

In related news, Director Teresa L. Kline bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.63 per share, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 23,129 shares worth $4,439,923. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

