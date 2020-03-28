Axa Purchases 33,623 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Axa lifted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,623 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.16% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,432,000 after purchasing an additional 215,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 231,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

