Axa Purchases 44,000 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Axa raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 359.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.