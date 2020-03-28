Axa Purchases Shares of 148,778 CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Axa purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,000. Axa owned 0.52% of CONMED as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CONMED from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.