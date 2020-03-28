Axa Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Axa raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 204.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,600 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.19% of Ciena worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 119,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,746. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

