Axa Sells 100,866 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Axa decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 100,866 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,324,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,103,000 after buying an additional 617,661 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.