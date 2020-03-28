Axa Sells 13,379 Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.56% of Endava worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 897,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Endava by 11.7% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 45.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Endava PLC – has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava PLC – will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

