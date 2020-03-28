Axa Sells 29,700 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Axa lowered its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.33% of Verint Systems worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,861,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,511,000 after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

