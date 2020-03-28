Axa Sells 4,522 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Axa decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,299,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $230.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.38 and a 200-day moving average of $294.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

