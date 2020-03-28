Axa Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Axa lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173,421 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $37,988,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 413,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,586,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,248 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after buying an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.02.

CNI opened at $73.93 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

