Axa Trims Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,255 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.36% of Envestnet worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Envestnet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -162.80 and a beta of 1.68. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,595 over the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Envestnet from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

