Axa Trims Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Axa lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,667 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,183,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after acquiring an additional 778,813 shares during the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,039,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,857,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,057,000 after buying an additional 562,064 shares during the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

