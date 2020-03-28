Axa Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Axa cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.35.

CP opened at $210.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

