Axa Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Axa lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,169 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $580.99 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $456.20 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

