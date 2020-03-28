Axa Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Axa lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,703 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 144,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after buying an additional 897,302 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

