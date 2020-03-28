Axe Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004425 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. Axe has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000725 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001373 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

