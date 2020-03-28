Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Waterstone Financial (NYSE:WSBF) Financial Survey

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Axos Financial alerts:

This table compares Axos Financial and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 23.16% 16.33% 1.55% Waterstone Financial 17.06% 9.25% 1.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Axos Financial and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Waterstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.85%. Waterstone Financial has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Waterstone Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $647.64 million 1.72 $155.13 million $2.75 6.61 Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 1.90 $35.90 million $1.37 10.85

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Waterstone Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Waterstone Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.