Azbit (AZ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Azbit has a total market cap of $420,652.17 and $518.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azbit has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Azbit token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BW.com, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.09 or 0.04912834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037044 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Azbit Token Profile

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 126,215,805,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,660,250,079 tokens. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azbit’s official website is azbit.com. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news.

Azbit Token Trading

Azbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.