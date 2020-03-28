AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 270.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AZZ worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $706.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40. AZZ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

