B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 27th total of 205,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other B. Riley Financial news, EVP Alan N. Forman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,760.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,296.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,995,910 shares of company stock worth $10,454,199. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,871. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $478.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

