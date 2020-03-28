Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Baidu worth $67,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

Shares of BIDU opened at $97.63 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $186.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

