Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 76,222 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,222 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,188,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 752,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

