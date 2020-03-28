Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,701 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

HII stock opened at $185.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

