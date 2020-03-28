Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,773 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $120.98 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.