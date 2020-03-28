Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,070 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $486,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

