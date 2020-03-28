Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 134,791 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 124.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,172 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 134,791 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Tripadvisor worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,606,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

