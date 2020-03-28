Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,648 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,194 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,776,000 after acquiring an additional 275,613 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,117,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

LULU stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

