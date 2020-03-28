Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,998 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 227,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9144 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

