Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 50,115 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of FLIR Systems worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FLIR Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.