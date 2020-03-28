Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,649 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $286,475.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.77.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

