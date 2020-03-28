Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Boingo Wireless worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Boingo Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $436.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

