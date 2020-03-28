Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

NYSE ETW opened at $7.28 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

