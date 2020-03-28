Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 226.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

