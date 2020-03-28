Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

