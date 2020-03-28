Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Zayo Group worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZAYO. Twin Securities Inc. boosted its position in Zayo Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 961,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,328,000 after purchasing an additional 331,227 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Zayo Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,145,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 129,161 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zayo Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zayo Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zayo Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 950,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zayo Group stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZAYO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

In other Zayo Group news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $343,896.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,192 shares of company stock worth $2,199,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

