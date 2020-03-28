Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.05 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,608 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of NMI worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NMI by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NMI by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 578,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NMI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NMI from to in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of NMIH opened at $13.59 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.