Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.07 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $98.43 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.