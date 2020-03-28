Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $42.47 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

