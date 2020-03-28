Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $164.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.