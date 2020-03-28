Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.19.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $135.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

