Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 237.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

VFH opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

