Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1,569.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,198 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $49,147,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $40,902,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 243,349 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 15,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $32,551,000. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average is $148.49. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of VMware from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

