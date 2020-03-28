Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $7.97 Million in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 214,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

