Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,301 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Axos Financial worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

AX stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Axos Financial Inc has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $33.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

