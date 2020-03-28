Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,945 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

