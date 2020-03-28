Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Waters worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 345.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 199.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 35.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $185.36 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average is $218.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.