Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 26,909 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 432,703 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. Research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 150,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 172,900 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,106.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 323,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,851. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.